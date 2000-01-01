It's not like the darkness most of us know

“There’s something very special [about this photo] because you don't usually see polar bears act in this way. The scene is like a little golf course with all the flags, and it's so dark so you can see that it's taken during the night. These two bears had been around us for several days. Because of safety, you can only be on the sea ice with polar bear protection until a certain time, and at around 5:30pm everybody has to come back.

When you’re on the ice, polar bears come and check you out because they’re either curious or hungry. Both are extremely dangerous. Even if they’re just curious, they’re so strong that even doing something like checking someone out with their paw or biting on something can be deadly for a human. It doesn't matter what you wear. We worked on the sea ice every day for around seven hours, during which time you’re on high alert that anything could happen. Not just for polar bears, but also the sea ice which moves under your feet with every step you take.